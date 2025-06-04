Croake, Carol Louise

Croake, Carol L.



Carol Louise (Bellaw) Croake, 84, of Middletown, OH, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2025. She was born June 24, 1940, in Middletown to John Joseph and Edna Mae Bellaw and graduated from Middletown High School in 1958. Carol planned to attend college in Illinois but suffered a stroke due to rheumatic fever, which altered that path. She began her career as an Engineering Assistant at Armco Steel Company. On September 2, 1963, she married Ernest William (Bill) Uhl. Together they raised two children, William Bradley Uhl and Elizabeth D. (Betsy) Goodwin. Carol became a devoted stay-at-home mother and was active in her children's education and activities, serving on the John XXIII PTO and co-chairing the first Fenwick Festival with Bill. She also coached the girls' tennis team from 19871988. In 1986, Carol returned to work alongside Bill in their startup, Uhl's Inventory Network, an office furniture and design business. After a decade there, she launched the Middletown Antique Mall, which became the area's largest antique store and a beloved local destination. She retired in 2009 after a vehicle accident at the mall's storefront. In 1996, Carol participated in the Middletown Symphony's guest conductor fundraiser, where she met Stephen B. Croake. Though they narrowly lost the competition, they found a lasting connection and married in 1997. They shared 17 joyful years together, living in Port Orange, FL, and enjoying cruises, game nights, and time with friends. Carol remained active at First Presbyterian Church, where she became a Deacon after Steve's passing in 2014. Carol was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She especially cherished time with her grandchildren, Nicholas and Gillian Goodwin, and enjoyed playing bridge. She was a longtime member of Phi Beta Psi Women's Charity Organization, the Middletown Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Middletown, and served on the board of Habitat for Humanity. She co-chaired the Middletown Balloon Glow fundraiser for three years and volunteered at Middletown Hospital. She was preceded in death by husbands Stephen B. Croake and Ernest W. Uhl, her parents, and her brother Gary J. Bellaw. She is survived by her children, Brad (Susie Hatton) Uhl and Betsy (Mark) Goodwin; grandchildren, Nicholas and Gillian; and brother, Robert Bellaw. Her warmth, love and unwavering optimism will be sadly missed but never forgotten by all who loved her, especially her children. A Celebration of Life will be held June 7, 2025, at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m. with services at 12:00 p.m., followed by burial at Woodside Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 720 E. Pete Rose Way, Suite 330, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.



