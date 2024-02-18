Crist, Gary Kemp



Gary Kemp Crist, 78 of Urbana, Ohio passed away on February 15, 2024, in London Health and Rehabilitation Center.



He was born on April 20, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio to the late Norman Richard and Corrine Lucille (Kemp) Crist. Gary was a graduate of Urbana High School, received his bachelor's degree from Wittenberg University, and Master's in English & American Studies from Case Western Reserve University.



Gary is survived by his sons, Andrew Delaney (Megan) Crist, and Kevin Delaney Crist; his sister, Deborah Kay Crist; his granddaughter, Delaney Cole Crist; his niece, Tiffany Marie Estes; and nephews, Derek Thomas Estes, and Kyle William (Morgan) Riley.



Gary is preceded in death by his loving wife of 45+ years, Sarah Anne (Delaney) Crist, and his parents.



A lifelong learner and educator, Gary had a strong appreciation for literature, history, and the arts. You could often find him reading or enjoying historical documentaries in his spare time. Although he spent the majority of his career in human resources holding various leadership positions with 29 years of experience, teaching was his passion, and he enjoyed making himself accessible to his students both in and out of the classroom. His family was his center. Everyone loved him dearly and he will be missed.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11  1 PM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM in the funeral home.



Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com