Crichton, Betty



Passed away Feb. 26, 2025. Visitation will be held on Thursday March 6, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Belton Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. The funeral service to honor her life will take place Friday March 7, 2025, at 11:00 A.M., St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 1501 N. Broad St., Fairborn.





