Cressell, Betty

Age 89, of Brookville, passed away on April 16, 2023, at Brookhaven Nursing and Care Center. Betty was a clerk at Morgan's Variety Store. She is survived by her husband, Herbert S. Cressell of 69 years; son, Charlie Chester Cressell (Kathy) Englewood, OH; daughter, Debra Ann Wills (Jim) New Carlisle, OH; grandchildren, Michelle, Matthew, Bonnie, Orry, Julie and James; 22 Great-grandchildren; 1 Great-great- grandchild. She is preceded in death by her daughter; Beverly Jean Cressell, parents; Charles and Elsie Captain and her 5 brothers. Visitation will be held from 11a.m. to 1p.m at Gilbert Fellers Funeral Home on Thursday, April 20, 2023 with a service to follow at 1:00p.m. with Pastor Zach Doppelt officiating. Burial will take place at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville, OH. Arrangements in care of Gilbert Fellers Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.

