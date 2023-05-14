Crepeau, Edward Joseph



He is Survived by his wife Melanie, father Charles E Crepeau and his sister Deborah Campbell and many aunts ,nieces and nephews up and down the east coast. Also his late mother Mary V. Crepeau and brother David also deceased.After graduating from Temple Univ. of Phila, Pa. with his electrical engineering degree he went to work for Lockheed Martin of Orlando for many years then moved to Ohio where he worked for Trimble for 5 years. Due to health problems from stomach cancer he retired and moved back to Fl where he always wanted to be.



Per his wishes he was cremated and his ashes will be put to sea.

