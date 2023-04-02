Creech, Marianne



Marianne Creech, 71, of Palatka, passed from this life on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital. She was a native of Middletown, OH and had lived in Putnam County for the past 42 years. Marianne was a graduate of Middletown High School and later attended Miami University. She had worked as a loan officer for Putnam State Bank. Marianne was a member of Providence Baptist Church.



She is preceded in death by her husband, James D. Creech, parents, Carl and Mary Popp, and brother, James Popp.



She is survived by her step-daughter, Jana Klontz (Steve), sister, Sandra Cohen (Ronald), niece, Carrie Nix (Scott), nephew, Scott E. Cohen (Amber) as well as great-nieces and nephews, Madelyn, Paige, Sydney, Brady, Tanner, Carly and Finley.



Graveside services were held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Bardin with Bro. Vance Dampier officiating.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 141 Providence Church Rd N, Palatka, FL 32177 or SAFE Pet Rescue, 1250 Co Rd A1A, St. Augustine, FL 32080.



Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Marianne's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com .



Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.

