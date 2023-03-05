CRECELIUS, Anne R.



On February 26, 2023, the limits of current medical treatments were reached and Anne R. Crecelius died peacefully from metastatic breast cancer in hospice care at home, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by mother Barbara, sisters Karyn (Adam) and Sarah (James) and brother Marc (Marisa). She loved her nieces (Carmen, Annabelle, Alice and Violet) and nephews (Colin and Myles) and dearly missed her departed father Lee.



Anne was a Professor at The University of Dayton, having achieved this final academic promotion in the year of her passing. While she did not have children of her own, her students became like her kids and are a part of her living legacy. She mentored students in her research lab, taught with energy and passion in her classes, and connected with students through advising. The University of Dayton community, which she first entered as an undergraduate in 2003 and returned as a faculty member in 2013 after obtaining graduate degrees at Colorado State University, was her local family. Colleagues across the institution became friends, and Anne's influence was far ranging through countless committees and service obligations. Her influence was not limited to her local institution as she was also active in nationwide efforts towards advancing physiology education.



Particularly after her initial diagnosis of Stage IV breast cancer in 2014, but even before, Anne took a 'say yes' mentality toward life. She loved to travel, enjoy the outdoors, try new things, push herself physically and mentally, and was a tremendous friend. In her last years, she continued to explore and spend time with those important to her, all while maintaining a productive work life and receiving treatments. She chronicled her story on her blog that was read by hundreds. She wrote professionally about how she incorporated her diagnosis into her teaching and received several accounts of inspiration from near and far.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 4 pm at the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception at University of Dayton (300 College Park Ave, Dayton OH 45469). A reception will follow in Kennedy Union Ballroom (same address). Anne's Celebration of Life will be available via live-streaming online for those who can't attend in person.



Anne's family asks for your help creating a poem that will be shared at her celebration.



In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the following: American Physiological Society "Anne Crecelius Memorial Fund," University of Dayton "The Professor Anne R. Crecelius Fund for Innovation in Learning and Teaching," and/or Metavivor.

