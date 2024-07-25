Creagmile, Patricia

Creagmile (Schurger), Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Creagmile age 96, of Hamilton, passed away on July 22nd, 2024 at Hospice of Hamilton. Born September 10, 1927 to George and Cecilia Schurger. Graduated from Notre Dame Academy and Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. She was a dedicated nurse for the City of Hamilton Public Health Department as well as long term care facilities. A longtime member of St. Peter in Chains Resurrection Choir, Eucharistic Ministry and Rosary Altar Society.



She was preceded in death by her husband and childhood friend, Robert H. Creagmile; brother, Paul (Anne) Schurger and grandson, Jack Brown, at birth.



Survivors include four daughters: Anne (Daniel) Straitiff of Cleveland, Kathryn Pfeifer of West Chester, Mary (Paul) Brown of Loveland and Jane (Mark) Eitel of Cincinnati. Seven grandchildren: Kyle (Danielle) Brown, Adam (Kristen) Brown, Abigail Brown, Jennifer (Simon) Melton, Joe Straitiff, Eric Pfeifer, Chloe Pfeifer and three great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be on Monday July 29, 2024, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton OH. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday July 30, 2024 at St. Peters in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Ave. Hamilton, OH 45013. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





