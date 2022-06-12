springfield-news-sun logo
X

CRAWFORD, Steven

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CRAWFORD, Steven E.

65, of Springfield, passed away June 9, 2022, in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following a short illness. He was born November 18, 1956, in Springfield, the son of

Ellsworth J. and Mary M

(Navarro) Crawford. Steve was a member of the Union Club. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and driving his cars all around and visiting with many folks while doing so. Steve was a friend to all! He was retired from Honda and Stanley Corporation. Survivors include one son; Lucas (Susan) Crawford, one grandson; Wyatt Crawford, three brothers; Mike (Becky) Crawford, Gary (Yvette) Crawford and John Crawford and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother; Mark Crawford and his parents. At Steve's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at LLS.org. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-

KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
DEITZ, James
2
JONES, Dennis
3
LEWIS, Denese
4
Goulburn, Candace
5
NELSON, Evergreen
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top