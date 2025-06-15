Crawford, Joann



Age 95, went to her Heavenly Home on June 6, 2025. Born to the late Harry and Josie (Stout) Crawford April 3, 1930. A retiree of Dayton Newspapers Inc. in 1988 after more than 22 years of service. She enjoyed studying the Bible and was a Bible School graduate and also had a certificate from "Source of Light" Bible Correspondence. She is preceded in death beside her parents, 3 brothers, Orville Leroy, Walter Harry and Russell Irvin. 5 sisters, Infant Julia Revilla Edna Grace Mynhier, Naomi Barker, Ruth Norah Roberts, Alice Mae and nephew, Harold Burgher. She is survived by nephews, James Crawford, Leroy Crawford, Byron Roberts and Rick Roberts. Private Family Services. All the pain and grief is over. Every restless tossing passed; I am now at peace forever, Safely home in Heaven at last.



