Crawford, Frederick H.



Age 63, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday March 27, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

