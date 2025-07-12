Crawford, Charles Eugene "Chuck"



Charles Eugene Crawford



November 3, 1944  July 2, 2025



Charles E. (Chuck) Crawford, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on July 2, 2025, at 4:45am at the age of 80, of causes related to a stroke.



Chuck was born at Fort Sill Army Base in Comanche County, OK on November 3, 1944, to Charles and Florine Crawford. He honorably served The United States of America in the United States Navy upon the U.S.S. Burton Island. His deployments focused on the Artic and Antarctic. After his military service, Chuck graduated from Hobart Institute of Welding. He spent his working career as a highly skilled welder and fabricator.



Chuck was an avid outdoorsman and pool player. At the age of 59, he began training to hike the Appalachian Trail. Beginning at Springer Mountain, Georgia, he hiked to Damascus, Virginia, approximately 470 miles before a knee injury sidelined the journey. Along the AT, he was given the "trail name" of "Blinky" by a fellow hiker after he explained how his Navy "nickname" was "Blinky" due a nervous habit. Chuck was the epitome of a loving father and grandfather. He poured life into his grandchildren every opportunity he had. Always the teacher, he would ask, "How do you think that was made" or say, "Take your time and make a plan before you make your first move". A few of his favorite past times with his grandchildren were playing chess, building Lego's, wrestling and watching them play baseball.



Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Charles Cecil Crawford, Florine Tinch, Vernon "Ronnie" Brewer, sister and best friend, Deloris Wells and daughter Christel Rene Crawford. He is survived by his brothers Joe Tinch (Johanna) of Dayton, OH and Jimmy Tinch (Sharon) of Franklin, OH and Lisa Baker (Tim), (daughter of Deloris Wells) of Miamisburg, OH and many nieces and nephews. Chuck is survived by his wife Dee Parks - Crawford of 15 years. Chuck is the father of four children, Mark Crawford (Belinda) of Dayton, OH, Lori Crawford of Burlington, VT, Charles Crawford II (Lori) of Nashville, TN and his eleven grandchildren and four



great-grandchildren.



Chuck was a man of deep faith, integrity, selflessness and love for others. He leaves behind a beautiful legacy to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Baptist Church at 6355 Manchester Road, Franklin, OH 45005 at 11:00am Saturday August 23, 2025, with Pastor Matt Hinkle officiating. Chuck will be laid to rest with his father Charles Cecil Crawford at Liberty Cemetery in Paris Township Stark County, Ohio in September.



