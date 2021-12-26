Hamburger icon
CRAMER, Susanna

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CRAMER (Burner),

Susanna "Susie"

Age 95, of Centerville, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. Susie was born in

Stephens City, VA, to Walter and Anna (Carbaugh) Burner on August 14, 1926. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and shortly after

married her Navy sweetheart. Susie retired from Rike's department store. She went to work one Christmas just to earn extra Christmas money, but loved the store and stayed another 20 years. Susie and Al loved to take bus trips and saw much of the country. She loved her cats but was not a "cat lady". Susie was a lifelong and devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church. She is preceded in death by her son, David L. Cramer. She is survived by her beloved

husband of 75 years, Albert L. Cramer, Jr; her daughter Jill

(Larry) Garrison; her brother, Donald Burner and one niece and three nephews. Private family services will be held.

Donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 3315

Martel Dr., Dayton, OH 45420 in Susie's memory. Fond

memories and expressions of sympathy may be made to


www.routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

