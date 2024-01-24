Crain, Harold

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Crain, Harold Gene "Fluse"

of Overpeck, 82 passed away Thurs. Jan.18th, 2024 at The Enclave of Springboro. Born on Oct.16th,1941 to Harvey & Laura(Winsted) Crain in Hamilton, Oh. Harold was a Army Vet & worked in road const. He was married to Irene Lambert & Judy Roberts. Harold is survived by his children Cindy(Tom)Stanton, Harold Jr & Art(Crystal) Crain,Christie Blevins, siblings Ann Wallen, Karen (Hank) DeAngulo, Norman, Darrell & Judy Crain,11 grandchildren,14 great grandchildren & many nieces & nephews. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Irene, sisters Juanita Guthrie, Mary Brunck, & brother Gerald Crain, & his beloved dog Abby. Services Wed. Jan. 24th, 2024 at Rose Hill Funeral Home. Visitation 10-11am and Funeral at 11am. Donations to Animal Friends Humane Society in Abby's name.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Phillips, Roger
2
Easter, Genois
3
Schutte, Roger
4
Perchak, Robert
5
Kinne, Marilyn
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top