Craig Rice

Rice, Craig Robert



Craig Robert Rice, 78, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on December 17, 2025. He was born on June 22, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Ind., to the late Robert C. and Elsie (née Kikly) Rice.



Craig graduated from North Side High School, class of '65 and following graduation, he proudly answered the call to duty and served our nation in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969. After his discharge, Craig dedicated 45 years to International Harvester until his retirement.



Craig is survived by his loving wife, Julia A. Rice, of Springfield, Ohio; children, Kelli (Jared) Smith and William W. (Phyllis) Allen Jr., both of Springfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Cameron (Michaela) Diviak, Chloe Diviak, William Allen III, and Aiden Smith, all of Springfield; great-granddaughter, Elliana Diviak of Springfield; and sisters, Carolyn Bultemeier and Marilyn Buchanan. Craig was preceded in death by his grandsons, Caleb E. Diviak and Joseph Diviak Jr.; and sister, Roberta Rice.



Funeral Service is 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park, 1140 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling two hours prior. Interment at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco, Ind.



Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mccombcares.com for the Rice family.







Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com