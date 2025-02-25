CRAIG, Paul H.



Paul H. Craig, age 88, of Eaton, OH died February 22, 2025. Born October 17, 1936 in Preble County to the late Robert and Dorothy Craig. Paul was a U.S. Navy Veteran retiring after 20 years of service and later retired as a sheet metal worker from Union Local #24, Dayton, OH; he was a 32nd degree Mason; and he attended Eaton First Church of God. Survived by his wife Donna Craig and numerous other family members. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2025 from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon at the Eaton First Church of God, 601 E. Lexington Road, Eaton, OH. Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



