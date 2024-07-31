CRAGO, Joseph Patrick



CRAGO, Joseph P., age 84, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away at Trinity of Fairborn on July 27, 2024. Joseph was born in Barnesboro, PA on August 30, 1939 to the late Walter W. and Mary Catherine Crago. He is also preceded in death by his Brothers; Walter Crago and Paul Crago. Joseph is survived by his loving Wife; Gertrude Crago, Children; Dawn Koesters, Kristin Black, and Heather (Aaron) Crago-Weston, Grandchildren; Kevin, Dana, Jenna, Dahlton, Ella, Tanner, Jillian, Joseph, and Nathan, Brother; John Crago, and Sister; Mary Ellen Tafoya. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton and the staff of Trinity of Fairborn. A visitation will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Thursday, August 01, 2024 from 9:30 am  11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur on Thursday, August 01, 2024 at 11:00 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church. A burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.



