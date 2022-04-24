springfield-news-sun logo
X

CRAFT, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CRAFT, Robert J. "Bob"

Robert J. Craft (Bob), age 80, passed away March 7, 2022, and

donated his body to Wright State School of Medicine to help others.

He was born in Dayton on

January 13, 1942, to the late

Howard Craft and Martha (Redelberger) Muth. In addition to his parents, he was

preceded in death by his

stepfather, Richard "Pappy" Muth and brother, Jack Craft.

He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Diane Craft as well as siblings, Bill (Glenna), Tom (Pat), Jim (Linda), Mary Schwarz, Betty Turvy, Chuck Muth (Tom), Mike Muth (Ann), sister-in-law Vicki Craft, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Bob served in the U.S. Army during the

Vietnam War. Much gratitude to the staff at the Dayton VA for their loving care of Bob. There will be a Memorial Mass at Holy Angels Church, Dayton, on Thursday, April 28 at 5:30 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at Marion's Piazza, 711 Shroyer Road.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
ULM, Catherine
2
Michniak, William
3
NEWELL, Robert
4
Crouse, John
5
LAWSON, Bonnie
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top