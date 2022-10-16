springfield-news-sun logo
CRAFT, Betty

2 hours ago

CRAFT (Hinton), Betty Jo

70, of Mechanicsburg passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Norwich Springs Health Campus in Hilliard.A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 am-12:00 pm on Friday, October 21, 2022, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, October 21, 2022, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual.

Funeral Home Information

Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home

257 West Main Street

Mechanicsburg, OH

43044

https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

