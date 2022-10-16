CRAFT, Betty

CRAFT (Hinton), Betty Jo



70, of Mechanicsburg passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Norwich Springs Health Campus in Hilliard.A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 am-12:00 pm on Friday, October 21, 2022, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, October 21, 2022, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual.

