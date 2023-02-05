COZAD, Richard F. "Dick"



RICHARD "DICK" F. COZAD, 89, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on December 20, 1933, in Springfield, the son of the late Arthur and Christina (Clauss) Cozad. Dick enjoyed traveling and playing poker. He retired from Columbia Gas with 25 plus years of service. Dick was a member of the North Hampton Community Church. Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Marge M. Cozad; three children, Dan (Patty) Cozad, Diane Cozad and David (Lynda) Cozad; three stepchildren, Debbie (John) Patton, Mark (Brenda) Burson and David Burson; eight grandchildren, Richard, Jason, Chris, Heather, Hillary, Ryan, Katelyn and Tyler; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and special cousins that he enjoyed monthly breakfast and lunches with together. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna M. Cozad in 2003 and one stepdaughter, Stephanie Mosier. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Dick's life will begin at 7 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society or North Hampton Community Church. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



