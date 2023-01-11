COYLE, Marialta



Marialta Coyle, age 83, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Hillspring of Springboro. Marialta was born in St. Louis, MO, on May 26, 1939, to the late Woodrow Wilson and Cathernilla (Farris) Sherman and lived most of her life as a Springboro resident. Marialta was formerly employed with Sears Department Stores and was a registered nurse for 15 years. She enjoyed softball, reading, music, bird watching, her hats, bracelets and most of all being with her family. She was a devout Catholic and attended St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Marialta was preceded in death by her devout and loving husband of 55 years, Joseph Coyle; her granddaughter, Jac Coyle in 2000; her brother, Alan Sherman and her sister, Janice Sherman. She is survived by her four children, Jennifer (Kevin) Klink, Joan (Steve) Bash, Joseph (Karen) Coyle, John (Anne) Coyle; seven of her grandchildren, Lauren, Mark, Jason, Josephine, Cahill, Katie, Patrick; her five great-grandchildren, Marialta, Henry, Christopher, Elody, Jonathan; her sisters, Joyce Krebbs and Cheryl Sherman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Friday, January 13, 2023, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Rd., Springboro, OH. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30am to 10:30am at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro, OH.

