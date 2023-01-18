springfield-news-sun logo
COX, Treva SHOEMAKER

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SHOEMAKER COX, Treva

95, of Miamisburg, passed away at home on Sunday, January 15, 2023. She was born March 11, 1927, in West Liberty, KY, to the late Bernard and Myrtle (Fugett) Perry. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Miamisburg. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, C.T. Shoemaker; second husband, Walter Cox; all six of her siblings; and daughter, Sharon Bailey of Middletown. Treva is survived by her sons, Larry Shoemaker of Middletown, and Dan Shoemaker of Miamisburg; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. A visitation will be from 10am – 12pm Friday, January 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 12pm Friday at the church with Pastor Jon Michael LaRue officiating. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown. Arrangements handled by Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

