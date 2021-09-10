COX, Steven Ronald



Steven Ronald Cox passed away on September 3, 2021, from complications from COVID-19. He was residing in Chelem,



Mexico, playing out his dream of retiring on the beach in his beautiful beach home there.



Before falling ill, he loved spending time working on his home, riding his motorcycles, playing his guitars, feeding the hummingbirds, enjoying area wildlife, and watching the ocean sunsets.



Steve was born in Hamilton on November 15, 1951, to Ronald C. Cox and Marge (Kolibob) Cox. He has two older siblings, Mike Cox and Kathy (Cox) Dart, who have many funny stories to share about him. Very early in life, he married his best friend and the love of his life, Cindy (Carson) Cox in 1970, and had his first born, Kari (Cox) Lintner, followed by son Steven Coleman Cox in 1975. Steve was a true family man in every sense of the word, worked hard, and played even harder with his family, instilling in them a passion for life, lots of laughter, and a love for nature and all creatures, especially those in the ocean. He brought his whole family to learn and love the sport of scuba diving, to which they all love to this day, including his son-in-law, Eric Lintner and grandkids Hannah Lintner and Levi Lintner, who he loved dearly.



Steve had a love and passion for the big screen, and was a visionary in translating that into a long-lived, (extended) family owned business, Showcase Video Center. Steve spent nearly half his professional life working in those video stores, and was known and loved by many customers.



In his retirement years, he was happy to be living on the beach, and for a time close to son Steve, daughter-in-law



Ruby Cornelio, and beautiful and beloved grandkids Arianna Cox and Isabella Cox. Steve loved all of his family dearly and deeply. He was known and loved by many. His unforgettable laugh will be with us always.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Ron and Marge, grandparents Sam and Stella Lundin, and a special Aunt and Uncle Tom and Doris Schroeder. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Cindy (Carson) Cox, daughter Kari (Cox) Lintner, son Steve Cox, grandkids Hannah Lintner, Levi Lintner, Arianna Cox, and Isabella Cox, brother Mike Cox, sister Kathy Cox, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

