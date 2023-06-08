BreakingNews
Amber Alert: Grove City 10-year-old abducted, in ‘immediate danger,’ police say
X

Cox, Steve

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Cox, Steve

Steve Cox, age 69 of Venice, Florida, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023. Steve grew up in Germantown, OH, graduated from Valley View High School in 1971 and graduated from Wright State University college of business majoring in accounting. Steve then earned his CPA and had 7 years of "Big Six" public accounting before beginning a successful career leading several area businesses including LaserMike, Shawntech Communications, and Fasi Inc.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clester and Virginia Cox and sister Regina. He is survived by his wife, Mindy, sons Brian Cox (Sara), Andrew Morton (fiance Talia), and stepson Derek Morton (Aly). Steve, Gramps, had a special devotion to grandchildren Cameron, Hudson, Arabella, and Paxton. He was also survived by brothers Roger (Bev), John (Joseprima) and sister Aleta Hurd (Jerry, deceased) and many special nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation at Arpp, Root and Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown, OH 45327 on Saturday, June 10 from 10:00 to 12:00 with a memorial service beginning at 12:00pm. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home

29 N Main St

Germantown, OH

45327

https://www.arpprootfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Shields, Robert
2
Saurber, Richard
3
Hartley, Jean
4
Humphrey, James
5
Johns, Demetrius
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top