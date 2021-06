COX, Steve



Age 70, of Middletown, passed June 2, 2021. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and served as a supervisor for PCA. The family is honoring his wish to have no services. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen at



