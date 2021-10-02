COX, Ryan Edward



Ryan Edward Cox, 47, of Xenia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 28, 2021. He was born September 15, 1974, the son of Oral Edward and Joyce Marie Cox. Ryan is



survived by his loving and dedicated bride of 14 years, Anne-Marie Rose (Fessler); his children: Ella Grace (11), Matthew Ryan (9), Henry Robert (6), and Silas Edward (3). The family will receive friends on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Dayton Avenue Baptist Church, 1121 Dayton Ave.,



Xenia. A celebration of Ryan's life will take place on Tuesday, October 5 at 10:00 a.m. at Dayton Avenue Baptist Church with Pastor Young officiating. Burial to follow at Bellbrook



Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



