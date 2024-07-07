Cox, Rick



Rick Cox, age 77 of Springfield, Ohio passed away July 2, 2024 after a battle with Lymphoma. He was born May 25, 1947 in Traverse City, Michigan to the late Richard E. and Donna (Walls) Cox. Rick is survived by his loving children, Mindy (Jeff) Dunn, Randy (Jen) Cox, and Adam (Malinda) Cox, grandchildren, Hannah, Kenan, Ethan, Sam, Toby, Violet, and Rowan, siblings, Marlea Cox-Weimer, Doug Cox, and Craig (Beth) Cox, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rick's professional journey was a testament to his love for music and commitment to nurturing talent. As a music teacher and choir director at Hayward Junior High and North High School and choir director and organist at Maiden Lane Church of God, he shared his knowledge and love for music with countless individuals. Beyond the classroom, Rick's skilled hands served as a piano tuner, ensuring that each note resonated with perfection, bringing music to life in its purest form. He also served as an officer in the Piano Tuners Guild, showcasing not only his expertise in his craft but also his willingness to contribute to the community he cherished. His love for music transcended his professional life and seeped into his personal pursuits as well. He was a member of the Vintage Voices with United Senior Services, where he added depth and richness to every performance. Rick also found solace and joy in playing board games and cards, activities that brought together friends and family. His passion for woodworking allowed him to craft beautiful creations, each piece telling a story of his craftsmanship. A faithful supporter of Ohio State Buckeyes sports, Rick's enthusiasm for the team knew no bounds, cheering them on with unwavering loyalty. Rick will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know and love him. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 from 11:00-1:00 PM at the Maiden Lane Church of God. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM, officiated by Pastor John Mcleod. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.



