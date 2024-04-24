Cox, Mary Therese



Mary Therese Cox, 78, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on April 22, 2024 in Centerville, Ohio. Mary was born in Middletown, Ohio to Norbert and Mary Anna Kittel on May 13, 1945. She married Douglas on Feb. 6, 1967 in Middletown, Ohio. She worked as a customer service representative for AK Steel. After retirement, Doug and Mary enjoyed many years of traveling extensively in their RV across the United States. In recent years, Mary enjoyed fishing, playing cards and games at Meadowlark Shores RV Park just outside LaBelle, Florida. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Mary Anna Kittel, and her brothers, John Kittel and David Kittel. Mary is survived by her husband, Douglas Cox; daughters, Angela (Jody) Moseman; Debbie (Tim) Terrill; grandchildren, Jane (Allen) Miller; Rachel (Alex) Lakes; Tim (Sarah) Terrill; Mariah (Clayton) Terrill; and 4 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Tytus Avenue Church of God in Middletown, Ohio. Family will receive guests at 10:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m.



