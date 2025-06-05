Cox, Margaret

Cox (Meng), Margaret R. "Margie"
Margaret "Margie" R. Cox, age 93, of Clayton, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on May 14, 2025. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 pm on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Sam and Kristy's home in Clayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Care 360 Hospice at https://www.care360hospice.com/ for the tremendous care and hospitality they continuously showed Margie and her family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH
45322
https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral