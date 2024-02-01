Cox, Kevin Michael



Kevin Michael Cox, 37, went to be with the Lord on January 30, 2024, after a courageous 10-year battle with cancer. He was born June 27, 1986, in Springfield to Glenn & Judy (Grimm) Cox. Kevin was a 2005 Tecumseh High School graduate. He loved spending time with his friends, fishing, shooting, and traveling along with spending time with his young nieces. He is survived by his parents, brother Andy (Britt) Cox, nieces, Penelope & Zoe, and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 4, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home at 10 am with burial to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Kevin's family would like to thank The James Cancer Center at OSU for their excellent care. Memorial contributions may be made to The James Cancer Center. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com





