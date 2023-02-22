COX, Erma Louise Landis



Erma Louise Landis Cox, age 95 of Springfield, passed away February 18, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Donald A. Cox, her parents, five brothers, and one sister. She is survived by her children, Lori (Todd) Richardson, Lisa Cox Moore, and Amy (Richard) Fitzwater, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Born January 8, 1928, in Bellefontaine, Erma lived an enriched life with many family and friends but especially with Jesus, her Lord and Savior. After marrying Don in 1949, both were saved at a revival and soon entered the ministry. They served at both Clifton Avenue Church of God in Springfield, and South Emerson Church of God in Beech Grove, Indiana, retiring in 1991. Erma served in many capacities in the Church over the years and was always a devoted friend and steadfast helper. A resilient woman, Erma rebounded after her husband's death to help care for her grandchildren and to continue in service through her church, Hillside Church of God. Friends remember her for her smile, kindness, faithfulness, and humor with a touch of sass. Her family remembers her as a highly independent woman, maker of dresses and quilts and Barbie clothes, originator of our sweet tooth DNA, a discreet ear for our venting, and a faithful caregiver. She loved reading, working with numbers, birdwatching, flowers, pink, puzzles, chocolate, NCIS, music, Ohio State football, travelling, a phone call from a friend, homemade ice cream and a sunny afternoon on the porch. She will be missed but we will meet again. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 24, at noon at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Criner officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting http://www.jacksonlytle.com.



