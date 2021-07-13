COX, Charles Kelsey



Charles Kelsey Cox, 50, of Fairborn, passed away July 9, 2021, in Miami Valley Hospital. He was born December 31, 1970, in Springfield, the son



of Charles N. and Donna (Newman) Cox. Mr. Cox enjoyed building race cars and was self employed as a master mechanic. Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Michelle (Atchison) Cox; his parents, Charles and Donna Cox; three children Leah Cox, Charles M. Cox and Dusty (Matt) Howard; ten grandchildren; his maternal grandmother; Marjorie Newman; two brothers, Brian (Sara) Cox and Dan (Brandy) Cox; several nieces and nephews and special friend, Tom DeWald. He was preceded in death by a brother, Matthew Cox. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Nathan Carey officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com