Cox, Bertha

Cox (Little), Bertha Marie "B"



Bertha "B" Marie Cox, 74, of South Vienna, died Thursday, October 19, 2023, in her residence surrounded by her loving family.



Born June 3, 1949, in Fayette County, she was the daughter of Hezekiah and Betty Little.



Bertha was a member of the United Church of South Vienna. She loved sewing and quilting and continued her passion for quilting every Tuesday at the Madison County Senior Center for many years. Some of her favorite pastimes included completing word searches and bowling. B bowled for several years and even tried to teach her great-grandson about proper technique. She hooked the entire family on watching the Cincinnati Reds, which became one of her greatest loves. Many activities, including making dinner, quickly began to revolve around when the Reds played that day to make sure she was able to watch the game. B was a spitfire through and through. Her love of life and trademark ornery personality will truly be missed.



She leaves behind her daughter Pamela Gayle (Chris Shore) Fulton of South Vienna; grandchildren Christina Marie Baas, Joshua Michael Baas, Sydney Marie Fulton, and Jessica Ann Fulton; great-grandson DJ Shaw; brothers Paul (Diane) Little and Jimmy (JoAnn Messer) Little; sisters Judy Hastings, Carol Hastings, Alice Miller, Nancy Little, all of London; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband Princie A Cox, Jr.; daughter Roberta Marie (Christopher) Baas; sister Donna Reed; brothers-in-law John Hastings, Rick Hastings, and Monte Miller.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, beginning at 1:00 PM in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, London, Ohio 43140 with Pastor Jim Blankenship officiating. Interment will follow in Kirkwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of services.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in B's name may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420.



