COWDEN, Beverly

Passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. Beverly was born on July 17, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio to Joseph Homer Willis and Edytha Tobias Willis. Married to Roger H. Cowden for 72 years (deceased) and survived by her daughter, Christine Lee Cowden, her husband David Lawrence Wehrung, her sons Roger H. Cowden II, Keith Willis Cowden, Tracy Joseph (Bud) Cowden and his wife Diana L.J. Cowden. Graduate of Fairmont High School, studied music at Otterbein College, SAI Music Honorary Club, Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, obtained Bachelors Degree from University of Dayton graduating in Music, Religion, History and English. She was a member and Deacon of First Baptist of Dayton serving on the Deacon Board and American Baptist Womens Ministries Deborahs Circle. She participated in bringing Opera Guild to Dayton and worked with Sarasota Opera. Beverly opened the 5th Avenue High Fashion Wig Salon, seventh in the US, fitting chemo patients during their treatments. Past President of Dayton's Womens Club; also active in College Womens Club and College Gourmet Club. Member of Anna Circle and Naomi Circle. Downtown Dayton Board, DCDC Child Development Co., and Trails End Club. Member of TWIGS for over 30 years, Children's Medical Center and Ronald McDonald House. Past President of TWIG # 15, and Womens Republican Club. Family and friends may call from 10am-noon Thursday January 12, 2023, with the Funeral Service beginning at noon at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Private interment following at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Pastor Jason Alspaugh officiating. Condolences may be made to



