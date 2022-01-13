COUSIN, Gladys Bernice



Age 86, born November 29, 1935 in Minter City, MS, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She



resided in Dayton, Ohio, the majority of her life. Gladys



retired from Montgomery County Juvenile Court after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, James and



Elvira Coley; husband of 54 years, Otis J. Cousin; daughter, Robin Cousin Walton; sisters,



Ernestine Coley, Beatrice Dolphin; sisters-in-law, Lucille Thompson, Mary Richardson, Daisy Coley. She leaves to



cherish her memory, children, Roslyn Cousin Bolden, Gary O. Cousin; grandson, Justin A. Bolden; great-grandson, Tristan A. Bolden; siblings, James Coley, Harden (Arden) Coley, Susan Thompson, Patricia Oldham, Delores Martin, Dorothy (Alton) Parks, Jacqueline Lewis; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins,



extended family and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Friday, January 14, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. (Mask Required). Live stream service at 11 am. Link:



www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/



Interment Woodland Cemetery.

