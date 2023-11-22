Courter, Barbara

Courter (Wright), Barbara



71 of Riverside, passed peacefully Friday November 17, 2023. Barb married Ronald on 9/11/1976. Ron & Barb loved to travel together, taking trips as frequently as life would allow. Many memories were made in Hatteras, North Carolina. She loved being involved in her children Rusty and Bridget's activities as they were growing up. Barbara took pride in rising through the ranks at St. Helen Credit Union from the teller line to CEO/Manager. For many years she volunteered at St. Helen's Festival. Barb adored her 4 grandchildren; being their Nana was her pride & joy. Even though showering loved ones with unique & thoughtful gifts was a passion of Barb's, her greatest gift for those she loved came with how she always gave her time & genuinely enjoyed every moment with family and friends. She always looked forward to getting together with cousins, family & classmates from Stebbins. Her heart was full of joy & unconditional love felt by all those around her. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Courter, son Rusty Courter, brother-in-law James Courter and her parents Clayton and Merle Wright. Her surviving family includes daughter Bridget Bartlett (Terry) daughter-in-law Victoria Courter; sister Catherine Courter (Mike) brother-in-law Robert Courter; cousin Mark Stump, lifelong friend Kathy Rice; grandchildren Arielle & Sya Courter, Kierra & Jace Bartlett; nieces & nephew Laura Crouse (Dave), Scott Courter (Lisa), Amy Underwood(Tom); Rhyan Courter; Molly Jones; great nieces & nephews Wade, Kynda, Saxony, Jacob, Marisa, Natalie, Lindsey, Luke, Clayton, Sofia, Miles, & numerous other loved ones. As generous as Barb was her last contribution was donating her body to Wright State University School of Medicine, Anatomical Gift Program. There will be a Memerial Mass on Monday, November 27th, 2023 at 11 am at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5086 Burkhardt Rd, Riverside, OH 45431, with a reception to follow.



