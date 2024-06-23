County, Angelo



County, Angelo age 92 was born and grew up in Toledo, Ohio. During the Korean War, he participated in Operation Castle Atomic Test (the first hydrogen bomb) as part of Joint Task Force Seven in Washington D.C. and Hickam Air Force Base, Territory of Hawaii. He attended the University of Toledo and Ohio State University and graduated with a Degree of B.B. A. with majors of Business Administration and Economics. His employment history includes Assistant Product Sales Manager Chemical/Plastics Division of General Tire, Stockbroker with Paine Webber Jackson and Curtis Inc., and Industrial Sales Engineer with General Box. Angelo has been part of the Dayton Community for 42 years. He is married to Helen and has three stepsons, Gregory, John, and Daniel Milstead. Friends may call from 11:30 am until service time at 12 noon Monday June 24, 2024 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 500 Belmonte Park North Dayton, Ohio 45405-4797. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



