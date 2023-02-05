COUGHNOUR, Daniel W. "Dan"



Age 79, passed away on February 1, 2023, at the Hospice of Dayton. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ildiko Marcus; siblings, Candace "Candy" Finger, John (Sue) Coughnour, and Tom (Eva) Coughnour; children Daniel Coughnour and Chelsea (Jason) McCauley; stepdaughters, Andrea and Lauren Marcus; granddaughter, Zoe¨ Marcus; and a plethora of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, who became family, and friends, who knew better than to say they were related to him. Dan was born to Daniel Webster and Charlotte "Betty" Coughnour (nee Light), in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Oakwood High School in 1962 and attended The Ohio State University and Sinclair College, receiving a degree in Liberal Arts. Dan opened his auto repair shop "Cokes Vokes" on the same day as the Xenia tornado! He loved all things cars, playing cards, traveling the world, telling jokes filled with sound effects, and shocking visitors with his tighty-whities. Always the life of the party, he brought the laughter, and the people followed. Dan parlayed his love of facts and his good timing to a winning stint on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. The ultimate "car guy"—if it had wheels, Dan could drive it. He spent decades as a member of and a leader in the SCCA, WOR, and the Corvette Club.



To celebrate Dan and his love of all things fun, please join the family February 11, 2023, to tell all the stories that weren't fit to print in a family paper. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Dayton, with services to begin at 3 p.m. and party to follow. Attire is "Dan casual," come as you are. Refreshments will be provided. For the full obituary, please visit www.Routsong.com.

