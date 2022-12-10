COTTLE, Windal D.



Age 86, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center where he had been a patient for ten days. He was born June 27, 1936, in West Liberty, Kentucky, but lived in Ohio, most of his life. He graduated from West Elkton High School Class of 1954, and served in the U.S. Army. Windal was employed as a Journeyman in the Carpenter Shop at Armco Steel for 32 years, retiring in 1987. He was employed for sixteen years as Warehouse Manager for Utility Service and Supply, and he was Shipping Supervisor for Midwest Switchgear for seven years. Windal attended the Camden First Southern Baptist Church, and was a member of American Legion Post 218, V.F.W. Post 3809, D.A.V. Post 131, and formerly a member of Eagles Aerie 528. He was a founding member of music groups, "C.D. Craft and The Second Edition", "Windal Cottle and The Last Edition" and "Mellowed With Time". Preceding him in death were his parents, Gravett E. and Alma Jean (Howard) Cottle. He is survived by two sons, Mark E. (Roberta) Cottle and Darren (Jennifer) Cottle; five grandchildren, Denver Lee (Taylor) Cottle, Darrel Ray (Lindsey) Cottle, Gage Williams Cottle, Chase Griffin Cottle, Grant Parker Cottle; four great-grandchildren, Gentry, Audrey, Lucille and Bennett; one sister, Helen Wilson; one nephew, Steven (Karen) Wilson; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Camden First Southern Baptist Church, 35 N. Liberty St., Camden, Ohio 45311 (corner of St. Route 127 and 725). The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Greg Jackson officiating. Private interment will be at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, Ohio, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Camden First Southern Baptist Church, 35 N. Liberty St., Camden, Ohio 45311. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

