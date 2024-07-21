Cottle, Reba M.



Reba M. Cottle, age 91 of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2024. She was born February 15, 1933 in Cookeville, Tennessee the daughter of the late Charles and Martha Madewell. She graduated from Stivers High School. Reba worked as a Directory Assistant for AT&T. She was a loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother and will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Joseph Cottle and her parents. Reba is survived by her Sons, Royce (Jo) Cottle, and Ronald (Kate) Cottle; Grandson, Andy J. Cottle; and by numerous other siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. A memorial service will be held at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens Chapel at 11:00AM on Saturday, September 7th, 2024, 1639 E Lytle 5 Points Rd, Centerville, OH 45458. To share a memory of Reba or leave a special message for her family, please visit her obituary page at www.newcomerdayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com