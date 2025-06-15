Cotrone (Hollis), Flora May



Cotrone, Flora May Hollis, 94, passed away on June 11, 2025, in Troy, MI. She is survived by her children Marcia Hansen (Russell), Allan Cotrone (Kris Nebel), Steven Cotrone (Linda Price), and Brenda Balas (Paul) and grandchildren Laura Hansen, Sarah Hansen, Jamie Cotrone Mills, Jack Cotrone, Samantha Stucky, Ella Stucky, Stephanie Cotrone Dashiell, Christina Cotrone, Anna Balas, Benjamin Balas, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, numerous nephews and nieces, and many life-long friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Nunzio Donald Cotrone, her parents Benjamin and Hazel Everett Hollis, her sister Ester Hollis Campbell, and her brother Joseph Hollis.



Flora was born in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI and raised in St. Clair Shores, MI, graduating from South Lake High School in 1948. Her father was a Methodist pastor, who, together with her mother, served churches in southeastern Michigan. From age 10, Flora often played the piano or organ to accompany worship services. She graduated from Chicago Evangelistic Institute Bible College (Vennard College) in 1953, where she met her future husband, Nunzio Cotrone. Nunzio became a United Methodist Pastor and he and Flora served churches in Iowa, Michigan, and primarily in the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church.



Flora was a professional organist and pianist, serving as church organist for several churches and teaching piano lessons to hundreds of children and adults over her career. She shared her love of music with her children and grandchildren, all of whom pursued some level of musical interest and instruction. Flora enjoyed stamp collecting, crossword puzzles, reading, sewing, and crocheting, and attending tractor shows and flea markets. She was an active member of various groups within the United Methodist Church, and an English as a Second Language tutor. She cared for beloved pets Missy, Dinah, David, and Cindy, and a rabbit or two.



Flora is remembered by many as a caring mother and grandmother, a kind, listening and supportive ear, a faithful and witty friend, an encouraging and inspiring piano teacher, and a compassionate mentor to families migrating to the area. Her gentle nature and steadfast commitment to nurturing others earned her the respect and affection of many.



The family wishes to thank Brookdale of Troy for their loving care of Flora over the past two years.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, gifts be given in the name of Flora Cotrone to Alzheimer's Association-Greater Michigan Chapter (www.alz.org).



A private family service has been held. Arrangements handled by AJ Desmond & Sons, Troy Michigan.



