Cothern, Charles Richard "Rick"



Dr. Charles Richard Cothern, a distinguished scientist and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official, passed away on February 12th at the age of 88. His mother, Mary Helen McCarty Cothern, passed away 28 years ago also on February 12th. Born on September 6th, 1937, Dr. Cothern dedicated his life to advancing environmental science and improving public health. Dr. Cothern earned his Bachelor of Arts from Miami University in Ohio, his Master of Science from Yale University, and his PhD from the University of Manitoba. His career in environmental science began at the U.S. EPA, where he served as the Executive Secretary of the Science Advisory Board and as the National Expert on Radioactivity and Risk Assessment in the Office of Drinking Water. Throughout his tenure, Dr. Cothern played a vital role in shaping policy and guiding scientific research to ensure the safety and well-being of communities nationwide. In addition to his work at the EPA, Dr. Cothern was a Professor of Management and Technology at the University of Maryland College-College Park and an Associate Professional Lecturer in the Chemistry Department of George Washington University. His academic career spanned many years, during which he mentored countless students and colleagues. Dr. Cothern was the author of over 80 scientific papers and wrote or edited 14 books on topics such as Environmental Statistics and Risk Assessment Methodology. Beyond his scientific achievements, Dr. Cothern was deeply committed to his Christian faith and was an active member at St. George's Episcopal Church in Dayton, Ohio. His love for learning and intellectual curiosity was matched only by his devotion to his family and his community. He enjoyed participating as a volunteer Chaplain with the Washington Home in Washington, DC, the Ohio Hospice of Dayton and Bethany Village Hospice, teaching adult learners about applied science at the University of Dayton, and spending many hours exploring new ideas and discovering new knowledge as a voracious reader. Dr. Cothern is survived by his devoted wife, Margaret Fogt Cothern, of almost 50 years, his two children, daughter Beth Cothern Buckingham and his son and daughter-in-law Bradley and Samantha Cothern, his grandchildren Ellen Frank, Julia Buckingham, and Hannah and Noah Cothern. His beloved parents were Myron Richard and Mary Helen McCarty Cothern. Dr. Cothern will long be remembered as a brilliant scientist, a devoted educator, a loving family member, and a friend to many. His contributions to the field of environmental science will continue to have a lasting impact for generations to come. Services will be in care of Routsong Funeral home at St. George's Episcopal church (5520 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429) Saturday February 22, 2025. A visitation will be held from 10am-11am with a service to follow at 11am. Burial will be with David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



