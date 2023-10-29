Cosby, Tammy "Sweet T"



Tammy Cosby, "Sweet T", 52, of Springfield, crossed over on October 14th, 2023 in Springfield. Tammy was born May 8th, 1971 in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of Scott Cosby and Jayne Alexander Cosby. A Homegoing Celebration will be held Tuesday, October 31st, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 615 Wittenberg Ave., Springfield. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 am to 11 am at the church. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

