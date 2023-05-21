Cornwell, William L "Bill"



WILLIAM L. "BILL" CORNWELL, age 69, of Springfield, passed away on May 14, 2023. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 14, 1953, the son of Burton W. and Blanche E. (Hormell) Cornwell. Bill worked as the Maintenance Supervisor at Urban Light Ministries for over 20 years, where he took great pride in his work and made many friends during his time. Outside of work, he devoted his time to being his sister's primary caregiver and helping his neighbors and area churches. He was always willing to help others despite his own medical challenges. Survivors include his sister, Carol Shortridge and his nephew, Freddie Shortridge, along with many friends and neighbors. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 26 at 6:30pm in the New Hope Church, 21 E. Harding Road, Springfield, OH 45504. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bill Cornwell Memorial Fund at Urban Light Ministries to serve their mission in Springfield. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.



