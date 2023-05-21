X

Cornwell, William

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Cornwell, William L "Bill"

WILLIAM L. "BILL" CORNWELL, age 69, of Springfield, passed away on May 14, 2023. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 14, 1953, the son of Burton W. and Blanche E. (Hormell) Cornwell. Bill worked as the Maintenance Supervisor at Urban Light Ministries for over 20 years, where he took great pride in his work and made many friends during his time. Outside of work, he devoted his time to being his sister's primary caregiver and helping his neighbors and area churches. He was always willing to help others despite his own medical challenges. Survivors include his sister, Carol Shortridge and his nephew, Freddie Shortridge, along with many friends and neighbors. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 26 at 6:30pm in the New Hope Church, 21 E. Harding Road, Springfield, OH 45504. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bill Cornwell Memorial Fund at Urban Light Ministries to serve their mission in Springfield. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Washington, Glynn
2
Thorman, Charles
3
Rowell, Georgia
4
Reedy, Anna
5
Blackburn, Doris
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top