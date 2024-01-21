Cornett, Marjorie

CORNETT (GARDNER), MARJORIE ANN



She was born July 11, 1927, in Springdale, Ohio, to Miles and Ruth (Miller) Gardner. Her family then moved to Hamilton, where she met and married Alvie Seal Cornett. Marge and Al had four much-loved children, Cher Cornett (Tom) Uhl, Pam Cornett Estridge, Ed (Yvette) Cornett, and Steve Cornett. She was the much-loved grandmother of 8, and great-grandmother of 11 grandchildren. Along with being a full-time mom, Marge volunteered as an aide at Monroe and Marshall Elementary, taught Sunday School at First United Methodist Church, was an Each One Teach One Literacy Program Coordinator, and was a popular Aquacise teacher at the West Side YMCA, earning their Volunteer of the Year award. Margie passed away October 5, 2023 under Hospice Care at the Knolls of Oxford, with her family close by. A private celebration of life will be held, for family only.



