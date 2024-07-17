Corner, Mary Jo

Corner (Alf), Mary Jo



Age 77, of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, July 14. She was born October 24, 1946, in Hamilton, to the late Herbert, and Mary Alf (Zerr). On July 28, 1969, Mary Jo married her high school sweetheart and husband of 53 years, Robert Daniel Corner. Jo worked for Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 17 years. Mary Jo is survived by; children Robert (Margo) Corner II and Michael (Allison) Corner; sisters Lucy (Samir) Younes; grandchildren Montrel Ogle, Ryan Corner, Luke Corner, Hannah Jacobs, Steven Knebel and Saylor Knebel; nieces Christy Price, Julie Younes, Katie Poe and nephew Marty Gaither; sister-in-law Debbie Alf; and Jeanne (Mike) Stewart Also survived by his special niece and nephew, Sarah (Robert) Burk and Ray (Maria) Price and Great Grandson Kyrie. She is preceded in death by her brother Tom Alf, Sister Jane Poe, sister-in-law Tina Price and her husband Bill Price. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18, 2024 from 9AM until time of Mass (10:30AM) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. Burial to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery in Hamilton. Memorial contributions may be sent to Sacred Heart Church or St. Vincent de Paul. www.avancefuneralhome.com



