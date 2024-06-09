Cornell, Ann

CORNELL, Ann T., age 73, of Kettering, OH, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2024. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am Friday, June 14, 2024 at Fairhaven Church 637 E Whipp Rd, Centerville, OH 45459, Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel. For Complete obituary and to leave memories please go to www.routsong.com.

