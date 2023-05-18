X

Cornelius, Phyllis

Cornelius, Phyllis Jean

Phyllis Jean Cornelius age 94 passed away Saturday May 13, 2023, three days before her 95th birthday. Phyllis was a great mother to her children, a wonderful friend, and was loved by all who knew her. She was interested in everyone, the current events of the time, and would share her unfiltered opinions spontaneously. She was a delightful person who will be sadly missed. Phyllis is survived by two sons Mark (Una) Cornelius, Richard (the late Linda Good) Cornelius; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and was also survived by a son in law Mark Sackenheim and many other family and friends. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband James Cornelius, Sr.; son James (and his late wife Phyllis) Cornelius, Jr.; daughter Melissa Sackenheim; grandson Brian and two siblings. A Graveside service will be held Friday May 19, 2023 at 11am in Millville Cemetery with Father Jeff Silver officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com. Weigel Funeral Home is serving the family.

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

