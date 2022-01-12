

CORNELE, Lori Susan Lain





51 years old of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Lori was born at Middletown ReginalHospital to Rita Cornele and Rick Cornele on September 4, 1970. She was a life-long resident of Middletown, graduating from Middletown High School in 1989. She was aMaster Plumber for RickCornele Plumbing for 25 plus years. Lori was one of only a few women plumbers in the state of Ohio. She was loved dearly by all of her customers. She was the type of person who would do anything for anyone before she would for herself. Her favorite things to do were going to the casino and spending time with her grandkids. She loved to collect frogs too. Her family loved her tremendously. Lori is preceded in death by her grandson, WilliamFugate, II. Lori is survived by her sons, Branham (Katelynn)Fugate, William Fugate; parents; sister, Cindy (Scott) Niekamp; brother, Rick (Kristie) Cornele; grandchildren, Zaidee, Lian, Emmarie; nieces, Alex, Abby; nephews, Andy and Jack.Visitation under the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home will be on Friday, December 14th from 10:00 am – Noon at Breiel Church with Funeral Services to follow at 12:00 pm with Rev. Dustin Dalton officiating. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: PAWS Adoption Center, 6302 Crossings Blvd., Monroe, OH 45050 or Breiel Church, 2000 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Condolences may be sent to