Cornele, J. Richard



J. Richard "Dick" Cornele, 93 of Somerset, Kentucky passed from this life unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.



He was born on May 21, 1929 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Joseph Cornele and Pauline Johnston Cornele. He was a graduate of Middletown High School and became an accomplished Cost Estimator and Salesperson. He was married to Helen C. Blossom Cornele and she preceded him in death in 2004. "Dick" as he was affectionately called by those who knew and loved his witty sense of humor and kindheartedness will be sadly missed. He and Helen co-directed the "Big Brothers and Sisters" Program for 23 years in Pulaski County. He was member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church for a number of years while in Ohio, he later united with the First United Methodist Church of Somerset where he was active until his passing. Dick enjoyed cooking, feeding the birds, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a fun loving and jovial person.



Besides his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a brother; Robert Cornele and granddaughter; Susan Weidner.



He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sister; Judith (Charles) Weidner, Of Middletown, Ohio whom he raised from the age of 10 as a daughter. A grandson; Casey (Denise) Weidner of Middletown, Ohio and their children; Melissa Kennard, Nicklaus Weidner and Abigayle Weidner, great-great grandchildren; Alexis and McKinnan and third generation grandchildren; Jaxon and Ayden, two brothers; Terry Cornele and Tim Cornele both of Middletown, Ohio, special friends; Hugh and Kim Haydon and Pat and Linda Bourne as well as a host of other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church, 99 South Central Avenue, Somerset, Kentucky. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at the Church at 1:00 pm with Pastor Christopher Basil Officiating, A Second Visitation will be held from 12 noon to 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044 with a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 2:00 pm. Interment will be in the Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the J. Richard and Helen Cornele Scholarship Fund in care of Somerset Community College, 808 Monticello Street, Somerset, Kentucky 42503. You may also offer condolences and sign the online Tribute Book at www.somersetundertaking.com



Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. J. Richard "Dick" Cornele.

